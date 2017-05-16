Fisher approves $20,000 consulting contract, moves closer to selling systems

FISHER — It’s official.

Meeting in special session the Fisher Village Board Monday night voted 6-0 to approve an agreement with Gerald Hartman of Florida for consulting services. He will lead the board during the negotiation period to sell the water and wastewater systems.

He will be paid up to $20,000 for his services. He has done the same thing for numerous municipalities. The cost will be covered by either Aqua or Illinois American Water — the purchasing company.

Trustees are convinced Fisher could not undertake itself the some $7 million in system updates needed in the next few years. The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent last month, and further increases will come the next two years as well if the village keeps the systems.

Current state law allows the purchasing company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them.

That provision of the state utilities act sunsets in June 2018. Mayor Mike Bayler said he believes the sale can be completed by then.

It became apparent that selling the systems was not a dead issue after yet another executive session last week to consider the two companies’ proposals.

The board on Thursday indicated by a straw poll, 5-1, it intended to proceed with negotiations with one of the companies.

The board has two new members since late last month when it took no action to contract with Hartman. Outgoing Mayor Milt Kelly announced then “the issue is more dead than alive.”

Former trustee Mike Bayler has been sworn in as mayor as has elected trustee Dan Spaulding and appointed trustee Angie Seidelman to the remainder of Bayler’s two year term.

Bayler said trustees who were wavering were convinced by others that Fisher could not undertake the some $7 million in updates in the next few years. And engineer Joe Pisula told the board earlier that additional requirements by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency could add to the cost of the proposed updates.

“It depends what the IEPA does to you,” Pisula said.

Bayler said after Thursday’s meeting he has always been in favor of the sale as has Kelly. Trustee Roger Ponton cast the only no vote to proceed in the straw poll.

The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent last month, and further increases will come the next two years as well if the village keeps the systems.

Current state law allows the purchasing company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them.

That provision of the state utilities act sunsets in June 2018.

Also at the special meeting, the board approved an ordinance establishing guidelines for the inaugural Lucky Foot Festival set for June 3.

Those include food vendors complying with all state and local laws for safety and sanitation and liquor license holders following special rules that night.

From 7-11 p.m. the liquor establishments will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages to be carried out of the premises but those beverages must be in aluminum cans or red plastic cups only.

Those beverages and those sold in the beer tent area must be consumed in that area. Alcohol from any other sources is prohibited. The festival tent alcohol sales will begin that day at 3 p.m.

Kelly honored

In other action Thursday, Bayler thanked Kelly for 29 years of service to the village and presented him with a plaque. The plaque is wooden coated in shiny epoxy that features a colorful Fisher bunny and two water towers.

Bayler said he appreciated Kelly’s service in “a thankless job.” He noted it was Kelly who first convinced Bayler 17 years ago to join the board.

“You’ve always tried to do the things that make Fisher a better place. You’ve set the bar pretty high,” Bayler said. “Keep your phone handy.”

Bayler said he will arrange to have the word “Fisher” painted on each of the water towers on the plaque.

Also, Village Administrator Jeremy Reale told the board that a counter offer from Midwest NT1 LLC, which holds the lease on the unused cell tower, was not favorable to the village. The company no longer needs the cell tower it leases from the village and initially proposed taking up to three years to find a subtenant or remove the tower and restore the site.

The board decided it would keep the current lease, and Bayler said the company can tear down the tower if it so chooses.

The board authorized Pisula to draw up firmer figures for what needs to be done in the Phase 2 work on the north side drainage project.

Pisula said viewing the area immediately after recent heavy rains shows additional work that should be done.



Last year he estimated about $71,000 needs to be spent on improvements in Phase 2.

Pisula told the board he could add a Phase 3 to the project for next year, depending on this year’s budget. Trustee Kevin Henderson said the board could bid the project and then ask for alternate bids on the additional work and then figure out how much money can be spent and when.

Also the board granted a TIF grant to HC Properties LLC of $8,300 for façade improvement at the site of the TelePharm pharmacy.

That business is still awaiting state approval to open.

news@rantoulpress.com

