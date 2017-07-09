White warns about flood-damaged cars

- Our Sites
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning used-car shoppers to beware of automobiles damaged by Hurricane Harvey flooding.
White said Wednesday he has told his staff to closely monitor title applications involving vehicles potentially flooded in the hurricane.
The secretary of state’s office will screen title applications from areas impacted by the flooding to determine if they are registered in a county hit by flooding.
Applicants must submit a statement signed by the owner and verified by an insurance agent that no flood claim was filed. That will allow an applicant to get a clean Illinois title.
