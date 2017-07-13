RANTOUL — State Rep. Chad Hays will hold a town hall meeting in Rantoul this summer.

The session is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Rantoul Public Library.

Hays was originally planning a town hall meeting in June, but it was pushed back to the August date due to a legislative session date June 28 in Springfield.

“While I look forward to meeting with my constituents from the Rantoul area, I doubt anyone will be too upset that lawmakers were called back to Springfield to work on a budget,” Hays said.

The Rantoul event is part of a series of three town hall meetings that will be held around the 104th Legislative House District.

Other town hall meetings are scheduled for Monday, July 17, in Savoy at the Village Hall Community Room, and for Monday, July 31, in Danville on the Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Conference Center.

“Working toward an agreed budget has to be priority No. 1 for legislators right now, and while I regret having to reschedule the Rantoul event, I hope I can bring them very good news on the rescheduled date of Aug. 7,” Hays said.









